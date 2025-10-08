Anambra Guber: Onitsha Traditional Council Condemns Use Of Masquerades For Campaigns

As the November 8 Anambra State governorship election draws closer, the Onitsha Traditional Council, otherwise known as “Ime Obi Onicha”, has strongly condemned the use of masquerades for political purposes, including campaigns.

This follows recent developments where some candidates of political parties were seen campaigning with masquerades and the masquerades openly declaring support for them.

However, in a press statement released on Wednesday, the Chief of Staff, Onitsha Traditional Council, Chief Osita Anionwu, the “lke Akatakwuani” of Onitsha, said the act is a blatant disregard for the revered traditions and customs of the people of Onitsha.

Anionwu said for centuries, the people of Onitsha have successfully preserved their unique cultural heritage, embracing modernity while maintaining the integrity of their traditions.

He added that masquerades, as sacred embodiments of the ancestors, play a vital role in the spiritual and communal life of the people and should not be seen engaging in political functions.

The council warns that the politicisation of cultural symbols could potentially lead to undesirable division and conflict among the people of Onitsha.

He assured the people that the Onitsha Traditional Council is fully committed to continuing to uphold and defend the cultural values that have always defined them as a people.

The statement read in part, “The Onitsha Traditional Council, ‘Ime Obi Onicha’, has issued a strong condemnation of the recent display of masquerades openly supporting a political candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election.

“This act, which has been widely captured on video and photographs, is a blatant disregard for the revered traditions and customs of the people of Onitsha.

“The Traditional Council views this development as a dangerous precedent that threatens the

sanctity and neutrality of Onitsha’s cultural institutions.

“For centuries, the people of Onitsha have successfully preserved their unique cultural heritage, embracing modernity while maintaining the integrity of their traditions.

“Masquerades, as sacred embodiments of the ancestors, play a vital role in the spiritual and communal life of Onitsha people. Their association with political movements or candidates undermines the spiritual authority and communal purpose they serve.

“The Traditional Council notes with concern the increasing trend of external interference in Onitsha’s cultural practices, particularly the use of masquerades from outside Onitsha to influence local customs and traditions.

“We stress that these masquerades are alien to Onitsha and have no place in our cultural landscape.

“In light of this development, the Onitsha Traditional Council calls on the security agencies to collaborate with our traditional institution to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

“We urge all stakeholders, including political aspirants and their supporters, to respect the cultural heritage of Onitsha and refrain from using sacred institutions for political gain.

“We appeal to our subjects to remain united, strong, and vigilant, and fiercely protect the integrity of our traditions.”