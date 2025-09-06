Anambra Guber: Ohanaeze Backs Soludo’s Re-Election Bid

Ahead of the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has thrown its support behind Governor Charles Soludo re-election bid, noting that as the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, it must always support any performing governor in the South East geopolitical zone, irrespective of his political party.

Announcing the backing of the body at the inauguration of the 489-member Soludo Campaign Council was the National Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo and former Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Emeka Sibudu.

Addressing those present at the event, Sibudu explained that; “It is in line with the policy and position of the Ohaneze Ndigbo that we must support any governor of Igbo extraction that is performing well, and Gov Charles Soludo is doing well, and we are supporting and encouraging him to continue in that regard.

“The people of Anambra State can tell the story of his performance as a governor, and it is clear that he is doing well, and we in Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulate him for his great performance,” he said.

Also speaking, the duo of the National and state chairmen of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa and Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, noted that it is a total victory for the party in the coming election, adding that no single electoral ward would be left behind.

They noted that there is no contest in the election, adding that the entire Anambra people have already endorsed the candidacy of Gov Soludo.

Director General of the Campaign Council and Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, said that elections are won at the polling units and wards, urging the members to go down to the grassroots.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, Governor Soludo said “This is a Campaign Council of 489 members out of about 8,5 million Anambra people, and this being a state movement, being part of the membership of the council, you are all the apostles.

“We did it in 2017, we did it in 2013, 2010, but I tell you one thing, there has never been any time in the history of APGA and in the history of the state when the party has been more united and stronger than it is than before.”

Soludo recalled the past crisis in the party, which almost ruined the party, but for the doctrine of necessity.

“In 2009 and 2010, no National Chairman signed the nomination form of the governorship candidate of the party then under APGA.

“It was a doctrine of necessity with the national chairman on that side and the National leader on the other side, and the national secretary on the other faction had to sign. There was Maxi Okwo and Victor Umeh factions, and there was an attempt to mend fences.

“Despite that, in 2017 we won 21 over 21, and at some point we fought up to Birinikudu, the boundary between Niger and Nigeria, and came back, and we still defeated them, and even last year they came again and we defeated them,” he noted.

Soludo, however, mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, over his boast that the by-elections would be a test case for the November 8th gubernatorial election, which, according to him, was lost by Ukachukwu.

“On August 16th, we did not declare it as a mock election, but the APC gubernatorial candidate. He called it a do-or-die and that it is going to be a mock election for the November 8th election, and that it would be used to test if they are serious or not for the election, and when they take it, not when they are elected.

“Then on that day we saw the allied forces at Onitsha North, including those that laid curses on people at the altar and their Presidential candidate and the Traditional people and Senators just for a state Constituency.

“Some started attending the August meeting, and all that they were doing they were fighting the will of God and the will of the people, and they never asked God what he had said.”