Anambra Guber: Odili Urges Support For APGA, Hails Soludo’s Achievements

Former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Primus Odili, has urged the people of Anambra State to sustain their support for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), describing the party as the foundation of the state’s consistent development since 2006.

Odili, who was a senatorial aspirant for Anambra North in the 2023 general elections, made the call in Awka while addressing members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, during their monthly congress held at the Godwin Ezeemo Secretariat on Thursday, October 2.

He appealed to journalists to uphold fairness, accuracy, and responsibility in their reportage as the state enters another election season.

“Anambra is in an election season,” Odili said. Journalists should be mindful of what they put out, particularly reports concerning the activities and achievements of the APGA-led government. The facts on the ground show that successive APGA governments have transformed the state, and this reality should guide public discourse and voter decision-making.”

Odili maintained that APGA remains the only political party that has consistently delivered good governance in Anambra since the return to democracy in 1999.

He recalled that before APGA’s emergence, the state witnessed prolonged crises, unpaid salaries, and infrastructural neglect under previous administrations.

“We had governments that failed to pay teachers for over a year, leading to the collapse of public education. There was even a time a sitting governor was abducted and the Government House was burnt. But since APGA came on board under Peter Obi, followed by Willie Obiano and now Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra has witnessed transformation in governance, infrastructure, education, and security,” he said.

Odili listed ongoing achievements under Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, including the construction of over 800 kilometres of roads, improved security architecture, free education in public schools, revitalisation of healthcare facilities, and enhanced transparency through digital governance.

“Governor Soludo has raised the bar of governance in just three years. Replacing this performing government with any other would mean dragging the state backwards,” he warned.

Speaking at the same event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, praised the Soludo administration for revolutionising governance through technology and digital innovation.

According to Agbata, Anambra’s investments in digital infrastructure and broadband connectivity have made the state a national model in ICT and transparency.

“Anambra has claimed top awards in ICT at the national level. Through digital connectivity, youth empowerment, and e-governance, the Soludo administration has ensured transparency and reduced fraud. The introduction of special security seals has also helped curb counterfeiting and scams,” Agbata said.

Earlier in his lecture at the NUJ congress, Dr Azubike Nkala, a retired civil servant, delivered a paper titled “Beyond the Paycheck: Finding Meaning in Retirement Through Self-Improvement and Entrepreneurship.”

Nkala lamented the harsh realities faced by journalists in Anambra, citing poor remuneration, lack of pension schemes, and challenging work environments. He urged practitioners to build multiple income streams and invest in self-development ahead of retirement.

“The condition of a retired journalist in Anambra can be miserable if one doesn’t plan ahead. Build capacity, diversify income, and prepare early,” he advised.

The State NUJ Chairman, Dr Emeka Odogwu Emeka, commended the guest speakers and encouraged members to apply the insights shared during the congress.

The event was well attended by journalists, former union executives, and media stakeholders, including a former Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna.