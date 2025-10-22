The Obidient Movement, a citizens-driven platform championing the vision of Peter Obi for a new and accountable Nigeria, has debunked as false and mischievous the claims that it has endorsed Governor Chukwuma Soludo for a second term in office.

In a statement signed by Dr Yunusa Tanko, the National Coordinator, the Movement described the report as a desperate attempt to exploit the name and credibility of the Obidient family for political benefit.

The group further clarified that it has not endorsed, authorised, or supported Governor Soludo or any other candidate outside its known position.

It reaffirmed its earlier support for Mr George Moghalu, who was endorsed by Peter Obi as the Movement’s preferred candidate for the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

“The Obidient Movement operates by truth and transparency, not propaganda. Any claim suggesting otherwise is false and should be disregarded,” Dr Tanko stated.

Reiterating its independence, the Obidient Movement stressed that it is not a wing of any political party, but a nationwide citizens’ movement driven by values of integrity, accountability, and service to the people.

“We supported Peter Obi in 2023 because he represented competence and character — not because of a party label. Our principles remain unchanged,” the statement added.

The Movement condemned what it called the unauthorised use of the Obidient brand and name by individuals or groups seeking personal or political advantage.

“The Obidient identity is not for sale, not for rent, and not available for political laundering,” it declared.

The Movement warned that those peddling false claims in its name were attempting to deceive the public and would be exposed.

The Obidient Movement reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing a new generation of ethical leaders and to participating in governance decisions through legitimate, collective processes.

It stated that all future political decisions — including discussions on the 2027 presidential election — will be taken collectively and announced only through verified official channels.

The Movement called on the media, political actors, and the public to verify information before sharing it and to avoid being used as tools for disinformation.

“The Obidient Movement stands for truth, justice, and a better Nigeria. No amount of falsehood will derail our mission,” the statement concluded.

The Obidient Movement was established following the 2023 presidential bid of former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.