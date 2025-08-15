Anambra Guber: Obi To Lead Moghalu’s Campaign

Peter Obi has been scheduled to lead the campaign of the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the November 8 Anambra State governorship poll, George Moghalu. Moghalu disclosed this during the inauguration of the party’s 21 local government area campaign councils in Awka yesterday/

There has been an uneasy feeling in the LP after Obi, the candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential poll – attended the campaign of the African Democratic Congress’ (ADC’s) candidate for Saturday’s Onitsha North 1 House of Assembly by-election.

The former governor is one of the major players in the new coalition targeting to stop President Bola Ti- nubu’s re-election. However, Moghalu allayed fears that Obi would defect to the ADC, saying he had explained why he attended the campaign rally.

He said: “You all know that our party had challenges about this coming by-election, but the party is still in court. “I am expecting situation reports and that was why Mr Peter Obi had to attend the campaign rally of the ADC State Assembly candidate for the by-election in Onitsha.”

He added: “Mr Peter Obi has already made it clear in a statement that because our party has minimal issues and that was why he had to support the ADC candidate. “In that statement, he announced that after the byelection, he would not only commence the campaign for the governorship election, but also lead the candidate and running mate on the campaign train.

“This is to tell all and sundry that there is no cause for alarm and to let us know that Peter Obi remains a member of the LP and is leading us in this campaign.”