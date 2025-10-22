Anambra Guber: Obi Backs Moghalu At Ogbunike LP Rally

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi joined the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra state, Dr. George Moghalu, at a campaign rally in Ogbunike, the hometown of the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Ifeoma Veronica Okaro, following events in Lagos.

Obi lauded the warmth, energy, and enthusiasm of the residents, describing the reception as deeply inspiring.

Giving his remarks, he expressed gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and emphasized the party’s focus on human development, quality education, accessible healthcare, youth empowerment, and job creation.

He stated that the Labour Party remains committed to transforming lives and restoring public trust in leadership, pledging to work with residents to build a more inclusive and prosperous Anambra State.