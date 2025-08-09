Anambra Guber: Nwafor Orizu Dumps APGA For APC

…Says Anambra Deserves Better Leadership

In a surprising political development that has sent ripples across Anambra State’s political landscape, Hon. Nnamso Nwafor Orizu has officially defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The high-profile defection took place during a landmark event held to welcome the APC Governorship candidate, Chief Nicolas Ukachukwu, and Hon. Azuka Okwuosa, the party’s candidate for the Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election scheduled for August 16, 2025. The state governorship election is slated for November 8, 2025.

Receiving Hon. Nwafor Orizu into the APC fold, the Anambra State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, described the former APGA stalwart as “a big fish in Anambra politics.”

He asserted that the defection was a strong indication of the waning popularity of APGA in the state.

However, his decision to leave the ruling party for the APC is a clear declaration that APGA has failed to deliver good governance. We call on Ndi Anambra to support and vote for Chief Nicolas Ukachukwu for governor and Hon. Azuka Okwuosa for Senate. APC has come to stay in Anambra,” Ejidike declared.

Similarly, the APC Chairman for Nnewi North Local Government Area, Hon Innocent Orizu, commended Hon. Nwafor Orizu for taking the bold step, describing it as a sign of political realignment in the state.

Speaking during the event, APC governorship candidate Chief Nicolas Ukachukwu hailed the defection as a strategic win for the party. “Nnewi has made a wise choice by aligning with the APC through Hon. Nnamso Nwafor Orizu. Ndi Anambra should support the APC to bring the dividends of democracy from the Federal Government to our dear state,” Ukachukwu said.

On his part, Hon. Azuka Okwuosa, the party’s senatorial candidate, described Nwafor Orizu’s entry as a major asset. “Coming from the illustrious Nwafor Orizu family, his influence and pedigree will strengthen our campaign and appeal to the electorate. This is indeed the right step at the right time, “he stated.

In his maiden address as an APC member, Hon. Nnamso Nwafor Orizu explained that he left APGA due to what he called the “bad administration of the current state government.

“He pledged to work tirelessly to ensure APC’s victory at both the senatorial and governorship elections. “Anambra deserves better leadership, and APC is the vehicle that can deliver it. I urge our people to support our candidates so we can achieve the change we desire,” he said.

The event was attended by party faithful, stakeholders, and supporters, all expressing optimism that the defection marks a turning point in the state’s political trajectory ahead of the 2025 elections.