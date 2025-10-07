Anambra Guber: My Defection To APC Was Based On Principle, Not Money – Ike

Member of the Anambra State House of Assembly representing Nnewi North Constituency, Onyekachukwu Augustine Ike, has dismissed claims that he collected ₦50 million before defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 8 governorship election in the state.

Speaking at his constituency office in Nnewi North on Monday, October 6, 2025, Ike described the allegation as a deliberate falsehood peddled by those bent on tarnishing the reputation of lawmakers who recently joined the APC.

He insisted that his decision to defect was based on principle and not financial inducement.

“I didn’t collect any kobo to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress. The allegations that I collected ₦50 million to join the party and support its governorship candidate are falsehoods from the pit of hell. I joined the party on principle,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that similar rumours were spread in the past when he supported Governor Charles Soludo despite being elected under the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

“When I supported the governor and his programmes, people claimed that Soludo gave me ₦50 million. I challenged them to bring evidence, but no one could provide proof. Now that I’ve joined the APC, they are again alleging that I collected ₦50 million from the APC candidate. It’s the same pattern of lies,” he added.

Ike, who chairs the House Committee on Sports and Youth Development, expressed surprise that his constituents only began questioning his performance after his defection to the APC. He noted that he had consistently delivered projects and support without seeking publicity.

“Unlike other lawmakers, in the past two years I have not missed plenary for one day. I’ve paid school fees for students, offset hospital bills for hundreds of indigent persons, and supported small businesses. I did all these quietly because my people supported me during my campaign,” he stated.

On the chances of the APC in the forthcoming election, Ike said the party has the capacity to win despite the negative perception in parts of the Southeast.

“They give the party a bad name in public but romance it in private. Tell me any big name in Anambra and the Southeast that is not in APC, including Governor Soludo. APGA has no presidential candidate. Soludo and his party are supporting Tinubu and APC. So what is wrong with me supporting the APC candidate? All of us are in APC,” he said.

He defended the APC candidate, Mr. Ukachukwu, against certificate-related criticisms, describing him as a successful businessman capable of governing the state effectively.

Ike also took a swipe at Governor Soludo’s approach to security issues, claiming that insecurity has worsened, forcing many social activities to relocate to Asaba, Delta State.

On the incarceration of native doctors allegedly involved in get-rich-quick practices, Ike acknowledged the governor’s intentions but faulted his method, arguing that there was no proven link between their activities and rising crime in the state.

When asked why he chose to support Ukachukwu over Soludo, Ike maintained that competence in governance matters more than academic qualifications.

“Come November 8, I will not vote degree. I will vote for the person who will fight insecurity so that we can all sleep with our two eyes closed. It is not all about degrees, but about someone who understands governance,” he stated.