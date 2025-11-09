Anambra Guber: Moghalu Rejects Results, Faults INEC Over Missing LP Logo

Chief Dr. George Moghalu, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the just-concluded Anambra State election, has rejected the outcome, describing the poll as a sham marred by irregularities, poor logistics, and systemic lapses.

Speaking to journalists at his country home in Nnewi, Dr. Moghalu alleged that the electoral process was fraught with manipulation and deliberate attempts to undermine the will of the people.

He stated that he was still receiving reports from his agents and supporters across the 21 local government areas and would release a comprehensive statement after a full review.

The Labour Party flagbearer expressed outrage over what he described as the omission and distortion of the party’s logo on the ballot papers, which he said disenfranchised many supporters.

“It is shocking that in an election of this magnitude, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could not ensure that the Labour Party’s logo was correctly and visibly represented on the ballot. Many voters could not even identify our party during voting. This is unacceptable and calls into question the credibility of the entire exercise,” Moghalu said.

He further criticized the performance of security agencies, noting their failure to curb widespread vote buying, despite the deployment of over 45,000 police officers across the state.

“The level of vote buying that took place is unprecedented in Anambra’s electoral history. With such a heavy police presence, one would have expected a more credible and transparent process,” he lamented.

Dr. Moghalu also condemned reports of underage voters participating in the election, calling it a major flaw in the system. He urged INEC to investigate how minors’ names entered the voter register and take decisive action to restore public confidence in future elections.

“Our democracy deserves better. What happened on election day was a travesty and a clear attempt to subvert the will of the people. We will not fold our arms and allow such errors and manipulations to stand,” he declared.

He appealed to his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding as the party explores all legitimate avenues to seek redress.