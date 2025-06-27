Anambra Guber: LP Pays N50m ANSAA Campaign Permit

Despite the initial condemnation that trailed the fee, the Labour Party has eventually paid the N50 million campaign permit fee imposed on political parties participating in the November 8 Anambra State governorship election by the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA).

The George Moghalu Campaign Organisation, had earlier kicked against the fee, describing it exploitative and unlawful.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also on Thursday, said the fee is a violation of the Electoral Act 22, and promised to work with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) for a possible legal action in the face of prima facie evidence of the violation of the law.

But the Moghalu campaign organisation in a statement on Friday, said it has “taken a decisive and lawful stride in the 2025 governorship race by fulfilling the ₦50 million” payment.

It disclosed that payment was made on Friday at the ANSAA headquarters in Awka by the Director General of the Moghalu/Okaro Campaign Organisation, Sir Okey Chukwuogo.

“With this action, the Labour Party has officially secured the green light to commence all outdoor campaign activities across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“This includes posters, billboards, branded campaign vehicles, rallies, public address systems, and other approved publicity tools,” the statement added.

It quoted Dr. Moghalu as described the payment as more than a formality, calling it “a public declaration of discipline, order, and responsible leadership.

“This payment is proof that we are ready, not just to campaign, but to govern.

“Our approach to leadership starts with accountability and respect for institutions. We are setting a new tone for governance in Anambra.”

He assured Ndi Anambra that his campaign will focus on real issues affecting their daily lives – security, infrastructure, jobs, education, and good governance.

“We are not here to make noise, we are here to deliver results, to restore dignity to governance, and to bring prosperity to our people,” Moghalu affirmed.