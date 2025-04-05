Share

The former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, has emerged as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Anambra State November 8, 2025, governorship election.

At the Labour Party primary held in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the former NIWA MD polled a total of 573 votes to defeat his only rival, John Nwosu, who garnered 19 votes.

The governorship primary, witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and observers, was participated in by 649 delegates, out of which 601 were accredited.

New Telegraph reports that a total of 592 valid votes were cast, with 5 invalid votes.

In his acceptance speech, the party’s flagbearer, George Moghalu, extended a hand of fellowship to his opponent, John Nwosu, noting that with unity among the stakeholders, LP’s victory would be assured.

Moghalu, who said he was battle-ready to defeat the incumbent Governor, Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, explained that his experience in public service and politics made him a strong contender.

He thanked the delegates, as well as the national and State working committees of the party, for their efforts in making the day a reality.

Earlier, the chairman of the LP primary election committee and returning officer, Bennett Etanabene, thanked the people for conducting themselves properly throughout the exercise.

He urged the delegates not to rest on their laurels after the primary election but to rally around Moghalu and work towards his victory.

He also encouraged the delegates to mobilize voters ahead of the November 8 governorship election, emphasizing that LP has a 100 percent chance of winning the upcoming Anambra election, given the party’s strong presence with two senators, many House of Representatives members, and the presidential candidate of the party.

