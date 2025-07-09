Anambra Guber: LP Candidate Promises To Establish Disability Fund

Labour Party candidate in the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, Dr. George Moghalu has pledged to establish a Special Disability Fund and provide skill acquisition for persons with disabilities (PWD), if elected.

Moghalu who spoke in Awka after his adoption for the election by Alliance of Disabled People (ADP) in Anambra State, reaffirmed his commitment to their welfare.

“You may be physically challenged, but you are not limited in spirit. We are partners in this journey,” he said.

The candidate in a statement by his campaign office, also assured them of full inclusion in his campaign structure, adding that some of their members would take up roles in grassroots mobilisation.

“This endorsement will not be hidden. I am proud to associate with you, and we will walk this path together,” Moghalu said.

ADP Coordinator, Comrade Mike Nwakakwa, and Secretary, Hon. Joseph Okafor, had told Moghalu that the decision to adopt him followed a statewide meeting held on June 12.

They said Dr. Moghalu’s choice was his compassion, proven leadership, and long-standing support for persons with disabilities, and pledged to rally voters across all local government areas in support of his candidacy.

“You have always stood by us. Now we are standing by you,” the group declared.