The Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu, has strongly condemned the attempts by a faction within the party to organise a fresh primary election, describing the move as “The height of rascality.”

Moghalu, who emerged as the party’s flag bearer following last weekend’s primary election after his closest contender, Mr John Nwosu, stepped down, has already received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alongside nomination clearance documents.

Addressing journalists in Awka, the seasoned politician faulted what he called the actions of “sponsored agents and enemies of the party,” who he claimed were attempting to destabilise the Labour Party’s structure in Anambra.

“This is the height of rascality. It is being orchestrated by enemies of progress and sponsored by individuals who lack the capacity to lead the party into the election,” Moghalu said.

He maintained that he remains the duly elected candidate of the party and has satisfied all legal and procedural requirements laid down by INEC.

Meanwhile, reports emerged on Wednesday that a faction of the party had concluded plans to hold another primary election in Awka on Thursday. However, when journalists visited the said venue around 12:11 pm, there were no signs of INEC officials or formal electoral activity.

Reacting to the development, the Public Relations Officer of INEC in Anambra State, Mrs. Ugoma Lechukwu, dismissed the report, stating categorically that the electoral commission was not informed or involved in any new Labour Party primary election.

“We are not aware of any fresh primary election by the Labour Party. As far as the Commission is concerned, George Moghalu remains the duly elected candidate of the Labour Party for the 2025 Anambra governorship election. He has been issued the Certificate of Return and other statutory documents,” she said.

The internal wrangling within the Labour Party comes barely weeks after major opposition parties began consolidation efforts in the state, sparking concerns about unity and readiness ahead of the crucial election.

Moghalu, a former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged party members and supporters to remain steadfast, assuring them that the party will overcome internal distractions and head into the polls stronger and more united.

