Anambra Guber: LP Begins Sale Of Nomination Form, Holds Primary April 5

Labour Party said it will begin sale of nomination form on February 10, for the November 17 Anambra State governorship election.

The party also stated that primary election for nomination of its candidate for the election will hold on April 5. LP in a statement by the National Secretary Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, said sale of the delegate form will commence on March 20.

In line with this, LP’s Spokesman Obiora Ifoh said Ibrahim had published this in a timetable and schedule of activities for the primary By this information, all interested aspirants are advised to visit the national headquarters of the Labour Party for the collection of the guidelines for the party primaries and other necessary information,” the statement added.

According to him, the timetable indicates that the sale of expression and interest/nomination forms will commence on February 10, while the sale of the delegates’ form will start on March 20.

The opposition party urged interested aspirants to visit the party’s national headquarters for the collection of the guidelines for the governorship primary and other necessary information.

