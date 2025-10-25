Anambra Guber: It’s Zero Tolerance For Election Irregularities –CP, Orutugu

With barely two weeks to the conduct of the November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu on a tour of formations spoke to OKEY MADUFORO.

You have been touring police formations in the state ahead of the election, what informed that?

This tour would have taken place when I reported for duty in Anambra State but as it where there were fundamental challenges that we had to take care of and that explains the lateness. I remember receiving a call from a colleague then and I told him that I went to Nnewi and that I am going back to Awka, and he shouted that I should be careful but since I assumed office we have been able to checkmate these challenges However the tour presently coincided with the November 8 gubernatorial election in the state, and what we are doing is to carry out Election Sensitisation Tour of formations under the Command to boost the pre- paredness of officers and men before the election proper. Outside Anambra, when people hear about elections they feel that heavens will fall and the state is being profiled negativity but that is no longer the case now in view of the security architecture that is on ground. The last by-election was a test case for the November 8 gubernatorial election and I am glad to inform you that the Anambra State Police Command did its best, and the officers and men were not found wanting. With what we have achieved in the by- elections of Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha North 1 Constituency elections, we are poised to go the extra mile to ensure a hitch-free, credible and transparent electoral process.

But security operatives are always accused of assisting in manipulation of the electoral process…

That may have been in the time past but not under my command, and I have spoken to my men that the Police are not inter- ested in which of the candidates that would win the election or which of the political parties that would emerge victorious in this election. Our interest as security operatives is to ensure that the election is peaceful, and the Command during the tour warned officers and men to discharge their duties professionally and not to en- gage themselves in any undemocratic act during the election. In line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, there shall be zero tolerance for election manipulations or irregularities and any policeman found to be aiding election malpractices would face the full weight of the law . Same goes to other sister security organizations in the state and we have made it clear that if you are not accredited or de- tailed to work on the election day, you have no business being there, and the command shall not tolerate the presence of those people.

There are major election flashpoints in Anambra State, how do you intend to handle them?

Yes we are aware of those flashpoints and this is a security plan that cannot to disclosed to the public in order not to be preempting incidents. As a matter of fact, we shall be deploying drones in this coming election and the essence is to ensure that nothing untoward takes place to disrupt the process. There are other measures that are being applied and those that would be applied during the election and it behoves on the security personnels to discharge their duties professionally and in line with the Electoral Act.

The vigilante groups had been accused of trying to influence the last by-election, what is your take?

The Vigilante Services are un- der the Police Command and they work with the conventional security agencies. They take directives from us but in regards to the allegations against them, they have leaderships with laid down laws guiding their operations and these leaders are there to take necessary actions on these allegations if they are found to be true. However when it has to do with policing in any part of the world, we need the local vigilante to assist because they are the owners of the towns and villages and they know who the criminal elements are where they can be fished out. I am a strong believer in Community Policing in partnership with other other security service commanders in the state. During my tour, I also spoke to the vigilante groups in the towns and urged them to work with us at all times to achieve optimal results. Whatever actions or measures that they would take, the Police Command must be aware of so that we can join forces to nip the issues on the bud. In the course of our policing, there are places the police cannot enter except with the assistance of the local vigilante groups, and they are the people that would provide the template for successful operations in any town; so they play pivotal roles in that regard.

How do you intend to ensure effective monitoring of the election by your men?

There shall be situation rooms in the three Senatorial Districts of Anambra State with phone num- ber for people to call and give us situation reports about what is happening, and teams would set up to respond rapidly in the unlikely event of people trying to sabotage the process. These situation rooms would be furnished with minute by minute information that would also be verified before actions are taken. The Command wishes to advise the general public not to misinform security operatives because misinformation is a crime against the law. This is not an opportunity for rival political parties to begin to make bogus claims and allegations to run down opponents because the command will not take kindly to such falsehood.

Recently, several communities and their youths liberated their towns from gunmen, how do you feel about this?

It is a welcome development and that goes to reiterate our position that security is everybody’s business and not for the operatives alone. In the course of our fight against insurgency, we discovered that those miscreants came into those towns with the help of the criminal elements in those areas and ultimately took charge. The Command had in the past and even currently made superlative foray into those camps and either dislodged them or neutralised them in the process and that actually gave impetus to the freedom that most towns are enjoying, and the command encourages othe towns to borrow a leaf from what others have done but it must be within the ambit of the law. They must work in partnership with security operatives to achieve this so that it would not appear that some people are capitalising on the process to witchhunt and profile innocent people who they may have issues with. Meanwhile the command has stepped up operations and intelligence gathering at the rural areas, and like I said earlier we need the local vigilante groups to drive the process along with the gazetted security operatives in the state.

There have been cases of land dispute in Anambra State which the police are currently handling…

First of all, the Police do not entertain land matters, and recently the Inspector General of Police warned that the Police have no business in land matters, and some days ago I hosted the Pres- ident Generals of the communities in Anambra State and we urged them to set up land dispute and conflict resolutions commit- tee made up of men of integrity and stakeholders that should be charged with the responsibility of resolving land matters. And you know that in every town people know the truth about who owns the land and they are in a better position to adjudicate on that matter. Since I came to Anambra State, ninety percent of petitions and complaints in those communities have to do with land disputes coated with some false allegations but when you dig deep, you will discover that it has to do with land matters.