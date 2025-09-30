Anambra Guber: IPAC Calls For Fair, Credible Election

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called for a free, fair, credible, and all-inclusive governorship election in Anambra State scheduled to hold on November 8, 2025.

The IPAC made this call in a congratulatory message to Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebration.

Signed by its National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, IPAC urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to provide a level playing field for all the political parties and the candidates participating in the election.

The group hailed Nigerians for a milestone in the nation’s democratic governance and saluted the courage and patriotism of the founding fathers and compatriots who fought for independence from the British colonial masters.

It urged citizens to use the 65th Independence anniversary as an opportunity for sober reflection and to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation, bearing in mind that this is the only country they have.

READ ALSO

“We call for a free, fair, credible and inclusive governorship election in Anambra State slated for 8th November 2025. We urge INEC to provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election.

“Politicians should also imbibe issue-based campaigns and eschew politics of bitterness that impedes the nation’s electoral process.

“We should respect the sanctity of the ballot box and ensure that every vote is counted and counts in the overall result. Election is the beauty of democracy; let us rebuild trust in the democratic system ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Nigerians are a resourceful and resilient people determined to build a better nation in spite of our political, socio-economic and security challenges.

“It is time for action. It is time for patriotism. It is time to deepen the nation’s democracy and look forward to the future with renewed confidence and faith.

“This is our chance to steer the ship of the nation to the path of rectitude, progress, development and advancement, and bequeath to our children, indeed, future generations a peaceful, stable, just and prosperous society.

“Politicians should also imbibe issue-based campaigns and eschew politics of bitterness that impedes the nation’s electoral process.

“We should respect the sanctity of the ballot box and ensure that every vote is counted and counts in the overall result.

“Election is the beauty of democracy, let us rebuild trust in the democratic system ahead of the 2027 general election. Together, we will build an enduring democracy. We are all in it together,” the statement added.