Anambra Guber: INEC Slams NURTW, NARTO Over ‘Rickety’ Vehicles

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday criticised the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) for the vehicles they provided to transport sensitive materials during the November 7, 2025, Anambra State governorship election.

Speaking at a meeting with transport unions ahead of Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, Chairman Joash Ojo Amupitan said the commission noticed some challenges in relation to transport logistics provided by the unions during the Anambra election.

He said it “was almost a disaster because we were almost disappointed with vehicles that were brought by the unions to transport sensitive materials from Enugu to Awka”.