Anambra Guber: INEC Seeks Security Agencies’ Support To Combat Vote-Buying

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday sought the help of the police, military, and other law enforcement agencies to check vote-buying during the November 8 Anambra governorship poll.

The Commission ‘s Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who made the call during the regular meeting of the InterAgency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja, said law enforcement agencies should start by tackling delegate-buying during the primaries.

The professor praised security forces, particularly the anti-graft agencies, for their efforts to address the menace of vote-buying. He said the logistics management in last year’s last Ondo State governorship election would be used as the template for future elections.

Yakubu said: “The forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State must be similarly well coordinated.” He said although the collaboration between INEC and law enforcement agencies has been rewarding. He said: “There is of course a lot of work to do, especially in combating vote buying. “The Commission is happy with our collaboration with the law enforcement agencies, particularly the anti-graft agencies.

“Beyond the arrest of vote buyers on Election Day, our active partnership has so far resulted in the successful prosecution of some offenders in three states. “The problem also manifests itself during the party primaries for the election of candidates. “In the same way voters are targeted at polling units on Election Day, so too is delegate-buying at the venues for congresses and conventions for the election of candidates.”

