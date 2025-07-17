Anambra Guber: INEC Registers 96,085 New Voters In Nine Days

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 96,085 new voters in Anambra State within the first nine days of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

Olumekun also revealed that 12,595 individuals applied for the transfer of their voter registration both within and outside the state while 7,061 requested updates to their records or replacement of lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of registrants and the peaceful conduct of the exercise across all 326 registration centres in the state.

“As of Wednesday, 16th July 2025, 96,085 new voters have successfully registered in nine days. On average, the Commission registered over 10,600 voters per day,” he said.

Initially scheduled to end on Thursday, INEC has now extended the exercise by three days, following appeals from citizens. The new closing date is Sunday, 20th July 2025.

“After the registration ends, the Commission will display the register for claims and objections by citizens as provided by law, followed by a further clean-up of the data using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS),” Olumekun added.

He noted that a detailed demographic breakdown of the new registrants including age, gender, occupation, and disability will be published for public information.

Preliminary data shows that 56,017 (58%) of the new registrants are female, while 50,429 (52.48%) are young people aged 18 to 34.

Meanwhile, INEC has received five additional letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties, bringing the total number of applications to 134.

“The details of the new associations, including their proposed names, acronyms, logos, addresses, and interim leaderships, have been published on our website and other platforms for public information,” Olumekun said.