Ahead of the Saturday Governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that out of 2,802,790 registered voters, 2,769,137 have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), making up 98.8 per cent of eligible voters in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, described the turnout for PVC collection as “A significant achievement” for any election in Nigeria.

Prof. Amupitan, however, said the commission’s decision to extend the deadline for the collection of the cards across all 326 Registration Areas enabled nearly every eligible voter to obtain their card.

“Following the conclusion of voter registration and a thorough database clean-up, the commission finalised a register of 2,802,790 voters for this election on Sept. 4. Initially, only 63.9 per cent of voters had collected their PVCs.

“To close this gap, INEC extended the PVC collection period from Wednesday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Nov. 2, ensuring collection centres were open across all 326 Registration Areas (Wards).

“I am delighted to share a success story today: that extension has yielded excellent results. The percentage of collected PVCs to registered voters now stands at an impressive 98.80 per cent.

“This is a significant collection rate for any election in Nigeria, and it sends a clear signal. All uncollected cards will now be safely retrieved and stored at the Central Bank of Nigeria until after the election,” he stated.

The INEC Boss further called on all eligible voters to participate en masse on election day, assuring them of their safety in the election.

Amupitan described that the historical slide in voter participation in the state remained worrisome, citing that in the 2013 Governorship Election, turnout was only 25.5 per cent (413,005 valid votes from 1,770,125 registered).

“In 2017, it dropped further to 20.10 per cent (422,314 valid votes from 2,364,134 registered). In 2021, the situation deteriorated sharply with a mere 10.27 per cent turnout (241,523 valid votes from 2,466,638 registered).

“Democracy only thrives when citizens actively choose their leaders. I, therefore, urge every person in Anambra to come out and exercise their civic right without fear or favour,” he said.

Amupitan added that the commission was tackling deployment with a rigour that would leave no room for excuses, saying all 5,718 polling units must open simultaneously at 8:30 a.m.

“To demonstrate our unwavering commitment to flawless delivery, four National Commissioners have remained in Anambra to personally supervise the election, supported by ten Resident Electoral Commissioners specially deployed from across the country,” he said.

Amupitan, however, said that registered voters in the six Registration Areas facing some security challenges in Ihiala Local Government would vote safely and securely in the Local Government secretariat, protected by security agencies.

“As a commission, we are determined to deliver an election that is credible, inclusive, transparent, and efficiently executed.

“Anyone attempting violence, vote-buying, intimidation, or ballot interference will face swift, lawful consequences.

“To the voters, you have collected your PVCs, security will protect you, and INEC is ready for you. So, come out on Saturday, vote freely, vote peacefully, vote proudly,” he said.

Responding to questions on how the commission wanted to address any potential case of misconduct by any ad hoc officer, Amupitan said that Riot Act had already been read to the participating officers at the Tuesday stakeholders meeting in Awka.

“We stressed that the resident electoral commissioner should own up to the system, electoral officers should also own up, and any case of misconduct will not be tolerated.

“So at the same time, we also promised to reward any local government, any electoral officer who comes up clean, and the results are announced on time.

“When voting takes place, we have our own metrics we are going to use as a reward system. But on the other hand, anyone who commits any misconduct will be dealt with accordingly,” Amupitan said.