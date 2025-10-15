Anambra Guber: INEC Receives 43 Media Accreditation Requests

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it has received applications from 43 media organisations seeking accreditation to cover the forthcoming November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

Speaking at the commission’s third quarterly consultative meeting with media executives in Abuja on Wednesday, the acting INEC Chairman, May Agbamuche-Mbu, said a total of 363 journalists and media personnel are expected to participate in the coverage of the poll.

INEC’s accreditation process, she explained, is not only a requirement for access to polling stations and collation centres but also a key part of its election security and integrity framework.

She stressed that accredited journalists must approach their duties with the highest level of professionalism and ethical responsibility, particularly in combating misinformation during the electoral period.

May Agbamuche-Mbu said, “The commission’s Media Accreditation Portal for the Anambra State Governorship Election was opened on September 1, 2025.

“As of this morning, we have received applications from 43 media organisations for 363 individuals.

“These tags are vital to our transparency and security measures.

“We strongly urge all applicants to complete their accreditation process before the deadline. There will be no extension beyond midnight on October 24, 2025.

“You play a critical role as a bulwark against fake and misleading information. We count on you to uphold the integrity of the information space during this election cycle,” she said.