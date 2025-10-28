Anambra Guber: INEC Extends PVC Collection To Nov 2

Following the appeals from citizens and stakeholders seeking more time for eligible voters to collect their cards ahead of the November 8, governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

In a statement issued on Monday by the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, the exercise, which was earlier scheduled to end on Sunday, October 26, will now continue from Wednesday, October 29, to Sunday, November 2, 2025.

INEC urged registered voters who have yet to collect their PVCs to take advantage of the extended period and visit the designated collection centres across the 326 registration areas (wards) in the state.

The statement read, “The Independent National Electoral Commission has approved the extension of the ongoing collection of Permanent Voter Cards in Anambra State.

“The decision was reached at a meeting of the Commission held on Monday, October 27, 2025, following several appeals from citizens and stakeholders requesting additional time to enable eligible voters to collect their cards.”

READ ALSO

Eta-Messi also reiterated that PVC collection must be done in person. “No collection by proxy is allowed,” she emphasised.

The commission expressed appreciation for the cooperation and enthusiasm of Anambra residents and urged all eligible voters to prepare for the upcoming election.

“The exercise, which was earlier scheduled to end on Sunday, October 26, 2025, has now been extended from Wednesday, October 29, to Sunday, November 2, 2025. It covers persons who registered during the recent Continuous Voter Registration exercise in the state.

“INEC appreciates the patience, enthusiasm, and cooperation of the good people of Anambra State and urges all eligible voters to use this opportunity to collect their PVCs and get ready to participate in the forthcoming governorship election,” Eta-Messi added.