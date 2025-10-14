Anambra Guber: INEC Delivers All Non-Sensitive Materials Ahead Of Nov 8 Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the delivery of all non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

Acting INEC Chairman, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, disclosed this on Tuesday during a quarterly meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja, reaffirming the Commission’s readiness for a credible and transparent poll.

She revealed that INEC has already completed 10 out of the 13 activities outlined in its timetable and assured that the remaining processes would be strictly adhered to as scheduled.

“The Commission has made all necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the Anambra governorship election,” Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu stated.

She noted that INEC has been in close consultation with security agencies at the national, state, and local government levels, emphasizing the need for political parties to adhere to campaign timelines and avoid violations.

The acting Chairman also provided updates on preparations for the February 2026 Abuja Area Council elections, confirming that eight out of 13 activities have been completed.

“The outstanding activities include the submission of polling agents’ names, publication of the official register of voters and notice of poll, the last day for campaigns, and the election itself,” she explained.

Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu further expressed satisfaction with the turnout for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which commenced on August 18, describing it as a reflection of citizens’ confidence in the democratic process.

“The Commission is impressed by Nigerians’ response to the CVR exercise. It is a clear sign that citizens believe in our democracy and in INEC’s efforts to ensure every eligible Nigerian has the opportunity to choose their leaders,” she said.