Anambra Guber: INEC Begins Voter Registration, Announces 168,187 New Registrants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has registered a total 168,187 new registrants for the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

The commission had extended the special Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise to July 20 INEC in a statement by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun disclosed that the breakdown showed that out of the 168,187 new registrants, 97,832 (58 per cent) are female while 70,355 (42 per cent) are male.

He said: “In terms of age, 90,763 (53.97 per cent) are young people aged 18-34, while the occupational distribution shows that 62,157 (36.92 percent) are businessmen/women while 44,243 (26.31 percent) are students.”

“In terms of persons with disability (PWDs), 303 (24.92 per cent) have physical impediment, followed by 207 (17.02 per cent) with albinism,” he said.

Olumekun who is also INEC National Commissioner, however explained that these are preliminary figures pending data clean-up. He stated that the commission will display the preliminary register of new voters for claims and objections by citizens.

He said: “This will take place in all the 326 Wards in Anambra State from Saturday 26th July 2025 to Friday 1st August 2025.

“Once this process is concluded, including the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), the new registrants will be added to the existing register and published on polling unit basis ahead of the election.”