Anambra Guber: INEC Begins PVC Distribution, Holds Mock Accreditation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin distribution of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) for the Anambra State governorship election, from Wednesday, October 22.

The five-day exercise, which will end on Sunday, October 26, is for newly registered voters during the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

The commission, in a statement by Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, Director, Voter Education and Publicity, urged registered voters who participated during the CVR exercise to visit the registration area where they originally registered to collect their PVCs.

INEC, however, stated that PVC collection is strictly in person.

“There will be no collection by proxy under any circumstances,” the commission said, and called on those concerned to ensure that they collect their PVCs within the specified period “to be able to vote in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.”

The commission also said it will conduct a mock accreditation exercise on Saturday, October 25 in select polling units across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“This exercise will allow INEC to test the upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), assess its response time, and test the uploading of results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal ahead of the main election,” the statement added.

It called on registered voters in the selected polling units to participate actively in the exercise.

“Their involvement will help INEC fine-tune operational and technological processes ahead of the governorship election,” the commission said.

It pledged its commitment to operational efficiency and transparency in the preparations for the 2025 Anambra State governorship election.