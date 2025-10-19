The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin distribution of permanent voter’s card (PVC) for the Anambra State governorship election, from Wednesday, October 22. The five-day exercises, which will end on Sunday, October 26, are for newly registered voters during the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

The commission in a statement by Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, Director, Voter Education and Publicity, urged registered voters who participated during the CVR exercise to visit the registration area where they originally registered to collect their PVCs. INEC, however, stated that PVC collection is strictly in person.

“There will be no collection by proxy under any circumstances,” the commission said, and called on those concerned to ensure that they collect their PVCs within the specified period “to be able to vote in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.”