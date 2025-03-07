Anambra Guber: I’m Ready For APC Primaries – Chukwuma

Share

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, a frontline aspirant, Paul Chukwuma, has declared his readiness to participate in the exercise.

Chukwuma, who spoke shortly after his screening, told newsmen that he was happy with the process, which he said is a routine to ensure that only qualified aspirants are selected to fly the party’s flag in the election.

He said, “I came prepared for the screening, and I am happy it went well. I am ready for the primary and also hopeful to be elected. I’m also convinced that the APC will win the nambra election.”

Commenting on some aspirants who recently joined the ruling party from other opposition parties, Chukwuma said, “I feel great that the APC has a commendable practice of people from other parties joining us. The outcome of people coming in is a product of what we started when I was a member of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“I’m happy that my brothers from other parties are identifying with the APC. We should allow anybody who feels he is qualified to contest to do so. I want them to join us to clean Anambra and return the state to the people.”

Chukwuma equally said he is happy with the decision of the party to adopt the indirect primaries option.

“I am very comfortable with either the direct or indirect primaries, or any other option for that matter. I have worked very hard to develop the party, and I am happy our people are ready to support me.

“I’m older than all of them, each of the are actually qualified to govern the state, but I have an edge because I am the most qualified, and I am sure that when I eventually emerge as the candidate, they will all join hands with me to save the state.”

Meanwhile, inaugurating the Screening and Appeal Committee, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullah Ganduje, charged them to discharge their duties with the utmost sense of responsibility to maintain the culture of the party.

“There is no doubt that APC is the greatest party in Nigeria and Africa; hence, the party is at the forefront of practicing justice, equity and transparency and all it takes to ensure that democracy is at the right part.

“I am so happy with the members of the committee because we considered so many variables in picking, especially the chairman of the committee who has immense experience and is used to what we are doing as the deputy chairman North of our party and the governor of Katsina State for eight years.

“We have confidence in you to do justice in what you are assigned to do. Ensure that you don’t leave some gaps to make us face some litigations either within the party or outside the party.”

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Ibrahim Shema, assured that the committee would discharge its responsibilities without fear or favour.

“As the chairman rightly said, I have been involved in several screenings and conducting primary elections across the country. So, what I have seen here is quite commendable.

“We want to assure the Chairman that the principle of this party is anchored on the rule of law, and being the largest party in Africa, I have no doubt that the candidate put forward for this election, is not only capable and competent to compete against other candidates but also capable of bringing up victory after this election.”

The indirect primary election will take place in Anambra on April 5 among 7 aspirants.

