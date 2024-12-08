Anambra Guber: I’ll Tackle Insecurity If Elected In 2025 – Moghalu

Share

The former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, on Sunday, said that if elected as Anambra State Governor in 2025, he will tackle insecurity and restore peoples’ confidence.

Moghalu, also a former National Auditor of All Progressives Congres (APC) made this declaration while responding to a question on the high rate of insecurity, cult-related killings, and kidnappings in the state.

Speaking on the development, he described the insecurity in the state as a sign of the failure of the incumbent government and a lack of people’s confidence.

According to him, the primary role of government is the security of lives and property of the people in the state, saying should it fail in this regard, it means the people no longer have confidence in it.

READ ALSO

“One thing I can assure you is that my first responsibility is to restore the confidence of the people in their government because there is a total loss of confidence now.

“The average person on the street doesn’t believe again in the political class. They don’t believe that the solution to their problems lies with the government and that is a very big problem.

“But the point is that we need to change that narrative and I will certainly change the narrative and make things work.

“I’m coming prepared; I’m coming experienced; I’m coming knowledgeable about what it takes to be able to actualise this ambition and be able to serve the people.

“I am fully prepared. If I am going to be chosen, by the grace of God and the will of the people, I’m going to change the narrative,’’ he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: