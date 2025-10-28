Anambra Guber: IGP Approves Deployment Of 45,000 Officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of 42,000 officers for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Egbetokun gave this approval on Tuesday, October 28, at the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held at INEC Headquarters, Abuja.

Represented by the Commissioner of Police for Special Intervention Squad, Abayomi Shogunle, the IGP noted that the deployment would ensure adequate security before, during, and after the polls.

According to him, the pre-election deployments would begin on November 1, with tactical units conducting clearance operations to neutralise threats and arrest potential troublemakers.

Egbetokun also disclosed that only security agencies officially represented in the ICCES—such as the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the military—would be involved in the election.

He disclosed that the police would impose movement restrictions on Election Day and ensure all entry and exit points in Anambra are adequately manned.

“No vigilante group will be allowed to play any role in the electoral process. We are determined to deliver a peaceful and credible election,” he said.