Anambra Guber: History, Upset May Repeat

Politics in Anambra State is complicated. It’s always about candidates, their godfathers, moneybags, an increasingly transactional electorate, and endless intrigues. Zoning in Anambra exists but more as a convenient debate topic. It is respected by most and disregarded by a hard-headed few.

The 2025 governorship election has all the attributes of Anambra macabre politics. The only exception is that there is no front runner despite Governor Charles Soludo being the incumbent. His candidacy is distressed by insecurity, and his alienation from Anambra traditional and religious leaders.

The general Anambra population is not impressed by his All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) credentials and arrogance of power. The markets, transport, commerce and business people in Anambra oppose his excessive taxation, and the ruthlessness and brutality used to enforce internal revenue generation. His unfulfilled “Dubai/ Taiwan” promises are openly ridiculed.

With recent rains washing out several roads, Soludo constructed, the political opposition now tag his “solution” mantra as “pollution.” Between Soludo and Ndi Anambra, the word love is absent. This may be why Soludo is beatable, despite his alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Abuja. Soludo, however, retains the incumbency factor. His party, APGA, has not lost a governorship election in the state since coming to power

But insiders say Soludo is vulnerable as his sophistry and mean-spiritedness continue to draw umbrage. Being from Anambra South, he risks the same one-term fate that befell Governor Chiwoke Mbadinuju. But, the opposition in Anambra is also struggling. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the longtime main opposition, has all but imploded. Regrouping seems impossible.

Its governorship candidate, Jude Ezenwafor, seems unknown and faceless. Some suggest he is a stand-in spoiler. The APC team are old political hands. Nevertheless, the team of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and Senator Uche Ekwunife are already up shit-creek without a paddle. Their albatross is that Anambra hates APC. Both have also engaged Soludo with invectives. Anambra people want leaders, not a maddening crowd.

Yet, it must be considered that Abuja APC has their back, so to speak. If Abuja can redo a “Lucky Edo” then Ukachukwu and Ekwunife may have a chance. The other possibilities and probabilities are the Labour Party (LP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Young People Progressives Party (YPP) candidates. With these three waxing strong without waning, the race is assuredly open. Dr. George Moghalu of the LP is an old APC hand now wearing LP gloves.

He joined LP when it had stopped being a national brand. His candidacy, which derived from the Julius Aburefaction primary election, makes him vulnerable, even if he wins. LP faithful are also struggling to give him full support likewise the church. It is still unclear if Moghalu is a sporadic Catholic or Pentecostal. He has reportedly run for offices in both capacities. His connection with APC seems not fully severed, as his son works in the presidency. Moghalu is, however, a veteran of old-style brickbat politics.

Experience, good or bad, tends to count. APC, it seems, has successfully invested to occupy three outer lanes in the mainly six party Anambra race – APGA-APC, LP-APC and APC-APC. The other non-aligned contenders, the YPP, ADC and PDP are all underdogs. But they possess the ability to do what underdogs do best – overturn the apple cart and upset the incumbent and front-runners.

The YPP team of Paul Chukwuma and Uzu Okagbue represent youth, gumption, and idealism. But zoning has always thrown up the monkey wrench into the works. Anambra has accepted the unwritten rotational zoning code. In that vein, it’s the turn of the southern senatorial district, not the north or central. But the YPP spirit of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah might undergird their energy and fate.

The ADC team of John Nwosu and Ndubisi Nwobu pride themselves as a novelty. They may ride the wave crest of ADC becoming the national coalition party. Nwosu is a new and fresh face. His demeanour is akin to that of Governor Peter Mbah, and they look alike. His running mate, Nwobu is a political veteran, astute, well-known, and before now, the state chairman of the PDP.

The duo seem committed to running an issue-based campaign and claim to be the “credible alternative.” On balance, there is no contention on Nwosu-Nwobu religious affinities – an ex-Catholic seminarian and a Knight of the Anglican Communion.

They have focused on the twin challenge that dogs Anambra – insecurity and over taxation. They have also consistently characterised Soludo’s governance records, as “failed,” “inconsistent” and “dismal.”

The ADC SHEEEMS mantra touts its first pillar, Security, as easily doable with intrusive AI and high-technology. Interestingly, perhaps in protest, some notable Anambra religious and traditional rulers have openly aligned with the ADC candidates.

o, too, have market women and traders in general. The challenge is that ADC has never won any governorship election. It also performed poorly in the recent by-elections in Anambra State. Evidently, Anambra is up for grabs. The opposition might fight hard and scattershot the votes, thus returning Soludo.

Then, there could be an upset, in which the YPP or ADC will crest stealthily to victory as protest votes torpedo Soludo and marginalisation reprisals sink APC’s chances. Bright as the opportunity seems, if the David Mark led-ADC loses its first governorship election opportunity in Anambra State because it did not rally enough support for its candidates, it might as well kiss its 2027 presidential upset bid goodbye.