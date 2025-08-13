Anambra Guber: Govt House Not Your Birthright, Ekwunife Tells Soludo

Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has told Governor Charles Soludo to get ready to hand over power to Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu after the election.

She reminded the Soludo that the Government House, Awka was not his birthright. Ekwunife was addressing party faithful in her country home, Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area, described the administration of the governor as abysmal failure in all round, especially in development and security of lives and property. She said: “Soludo and I are not at war, what is happening is that what he is currently holding is what we want.

“Constitution of Nigeria made it four year term for every elected governor. “And if you do well , you will be re-elected but in the case of Soludo, it is obvious he has lost touch with governance and that is why APC has presented veritable platform for the people of the state to reclaim their state from APGA misrule.

“The governor, rather than concentrate on positive governance, has been going about crying like a baby, calling my name up and down and we are not losing sleep over his rantings. “He has not done well to deserve second term and that is why the state seems to be in autopilot for four years.

“I make bold to say that Soludo was smart to have hurriedly parked into the uncompleted Anambra State Government House, which goes to tell his state of panicky mood of losing this election which is going to happen. “But he has forgotten that government is a continuum and when one stops, another person takes over and that is why we presented veritable alternative to Ndi Anambra State.”