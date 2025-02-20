Anambra Guber: Give Me Your Ticket, Obiora Tells APC

Share

Obiora Okonkwo has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give him its ticket for this year’s Anambra State governorship election.

Okonkwo stated this yesterday when he was presented with the expression of interest and nomination forms by the Anambra Coalition for Progress Change.

According to him, he has what it takes to win the election. He insisted that it is easy to defeat Governor, Chukwuma Soludo because of his poor performance.

The aspirant said: “Since he could not provide security for the people in the last three and half years, he has no reason to seek re-election.

“Anambra people are known for business and without security, there is no way business could thrive, which was the situation in the last three years.” Okonkwo called on the people to come out en mass to remove Soludo from office, as he described him as a man who does not take advice from anybody. He said: “I am not in this race alone.

We are against the present government in Anambra State because of the issue of security, the issue of zero economic activities.

“I am encouraged by your support. Thank you very much for all you have done. “I am calling all those who are not happy for what is happening in Anambra to join the coalition.”

