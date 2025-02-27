Anambra Guber: Ex-NASS Member Insists On Zoning

Share

The former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, has warned that any attempt to compromise the already existing zoning arrangements ahead of the November 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra State would not mean well for the polity.

Obidigwe also contended that there is no vacancy in Anambra government house, noting that the developmental strides of Governor Charles Soludo’s administration is enough indices for his re-election in the coming election.

Obidigwe noted that Gov Soludo is of Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra State whose first term in office is expected to end by March, 17th 2026 hence inline with the zoning principles in the state which has been maintained for over two decades, he should be supported to complete his eight years term counting from March 2026.

He further maintained that the zoning principle is in the interest of equity, justice and fairness, noting that besides zoning, the Governor has performed creditably well beyond the expectation of Ndi Anambra in less than 3yrs in office and still counting; hence, he deserves an uninterrupted second term in office.

Obidigwe also contended that should any candidate besides Gov Soludo from Anambra South Senatorial District emerge the winner of the November 2025 gubernatorial election, he or she would distort the zoning arrangements by attempting to serve for eight years.

“This unlikely development would end up ruining the turn of both Anambra Central and North thereby destroying the established arrangement hence Obidigwe therefore stated that there is no need for better when best is possible in Soludo ”

“He however urged the good people of Anambra State irrespective of political party affiliations to do the needful on November 8, 2025 by supporting and voting for the APGA government led by Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR to continue and complete his second term because he is competent, credible and reliable in the business of administration and governance ” he said.

Obidigwe, who has been endorsed by the electorates of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, noted that his return to the Green Chambers would further revive the populist representation of the zone, adding that representation is about the people.

“Well, it is heart warming they my people have endorsed me for the next general election, and this would be a continuation of the empowerment of our people, and all those projects that appear abandoned would come on stream when we return to the National Assembly,” he said.

