Share

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election in Anambra State, tensions have heightened following allegations that former Senator representing Anambra Central District, Uche Ekwunife, authored a petition against one of the leading aspirants, Obiora Okonkwo.

However, Ekwunife has dismissed the allegation as spurious and unfounded, describing it as the handiwork of fifth columnists bent on maligning her image and reputation.

According to a statement signed by her Media Assistant, Tony Ezike, Ekwunife clarified that she addresses any political issues she may have with individuals directly and not through anonymous petitions.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious publication being circulated by faceless anti-progressive elements in a failed attempt to link our principal, Distinguished Senator Uche Ekwunife, CON, to an imaginary petition purportedly signed by her and five others on behalf of the Elders and Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, dated 30th March, 2025.

“We wish to categorically state that Senator Uche Ekwunife has never, under any circumstances, written a petition against anyone for political reasons.

“As a seasoned lawmaker and political leader, she understands that politics often comes with spurious allegations, blackmail, and treacherous statements against perceived political rivals, especially during electioneering campaigns. However, she has consistently chosen to rise above such petty antics.”

Ekwunife further noted that the address cited in the alleged petition, “65 Agu-Awka, Awka South LGA,” does not exist and is a figment of the creators’ imagination.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have dignified the mischief makers with a response, but we feel compelled to set the record straight for the public.

“Senator Ekwunife has a consistent standard for appending her name and signature to public documents. A simple comparison shows a clear discrepancy between her known signature and the one in the so-called petition, thereby exposing the deceitful intentions of those behind the falsehood.”

She emphasized that she does not engage in anonymous letters or petitions and prefers direct and honest dialogue.

“Senator Ekwunife is known across the country as one of the most outspoken and courageous voices in Nigerian politics. If there were any concerns regarding Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, she would have addressed them with him directly—although such a situation does not exist, given that Prof. Okonkwo remains her good friend and political associate.”

The statement urged the public and APC members to disregard the “unfounded and unauthorized” association of Senator Ekwunife with the alleged petition, warning the promoters of the falsehood to resolve their own political issues without dragging her into their “web of confusion.”

“Once again, we reaffirm Senator Ekwunife’s unwavering commitment to the growth, unity, and success of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra State and Nigeria at large,” the statement concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

