Anambra Guber: Ekwunife Condemns False Video Of Alleged Disagreement With Ukachukwu

Gubernatorial running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has condemned in its entirety a vital video alleged to have shown her disagreeing with her candidate Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu at the venue for the signing of peace accord ahead of Saturday’s election in Anambra State.

Ekwunife further described the video as an affront by the opposition to misrepresent facts and the true picture of what happened at the venue dismissing it as malicious.

She explained she was to represent her gubernatorial candidate Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu at the function but had to attend to order pressing issues when she discovered that her Principal was already sited hence she had to leave the venue.

She accused the media handlers of Governor Charles Soludo of masterminding the falsified video aimed at maligning her image and that of Ukachukwu.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Ekwunife on Media and Publicity, Mr Tony Ezike contended that:

“The viral clip, released by Soludo’s media aide, Amb Izuchukwu Adichie, reportedly contained a voiceover that misrepresented events at the venue, suggesting a disagreement involving the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife.