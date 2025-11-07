Anambra Guber: DIG Okolo To Supervise All Deployed Police Personnel

Ahead of Saturday, November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced that the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Benjamin Okolo, has officially assumed duty as the supervisory officer over all police personnel deployed to the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in Akwa, the state capital.

According to him, DIG Okolo is to oversee the operational framework, coordinate field deployments, and ensure strict adherence to the force’s rules of engagement throughout the election security operations.

New Telegraph gathered that DIG Okolo, alongside the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Yakubu Kwazhi, represented the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, during the signing of the peace accord by political parties and at stakeholders’ engagements.

READ ALSO

The statement noted that those to assist Okolo in the coordination of election security operations are AIG Akoh Gabriel, the Commissioner of Police for the Anambra Governorship Election, CP Abayomi Shogunle, other Commissioners of Police deployed to the 21 local government areas of the state, as well as other strategic senior officers.

The statement read in part, “This deployment forms part of the strategic security measures approved by the Inspector General of Police to ensure a peaceful, credible, and professionally managed election environment across Anambra State.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the electoral process, protecting the rights of citizens, and ensuring that all individuals and political actors conduct themselves in accordance with the law.

“The public is urged to remain law-abiding and to cooperate fully with Police officers and other security personnel detailed for election duties.”