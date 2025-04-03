Anambra Guber: Confusion Over Modalities For APGA, APC, LP Primaries

Share

There is growing confusion within the ranks of the Anambra State chapters of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) over modalities and guidelines for the conduct of their respective gubernatorial primary elections this weekend.

The three major political parties have fixed their primary elections this Saturday though there are no stipulated guidelines for the said elections. APGA, which has Governor Charles Soludo as its only aspirant, is said to have concluded arrangements for affirmation hence ultimately endorsing the candidacy of the governor.

The APC in the last one month has been deeply enmeshed in an unending crisis following the outcome of the ward delegates’ Congress which ended in both confusion and protests.

The party has seven aspirants contesting for the ticket of the party and as at the time of this report none of the aspirants have received the guidelines for the election.

Most aspirants contacted declined comments on the grounds that most members of the Primary Election Committee are expected to return from pilgrimage and are yet to meet and brief them.

“I cannot say anything for now because they are being expected to return from pilgrimage and most likely meet in Abuja before addressing us,” said one of the aspirants. Another aspirant lamented: “We are not even in the know of the type of primary election that they want to conduct and we have not seen any guideline or time table and that is the bane of the APC in Anambra State.”

At the headquarters of the Labour Party in Awka none of the officials was on seat to speak on the Saturday primary election which has only two aspirants:

Chief George Moghalu, who defected from the APC, and John Nwosu. But the Public Relations Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, Mrs Ugoma Lechukwu, confirmed receipt of the notice letters from the three political parties adding that the Commission has been duly informed about the primary elections.

“Yes we are aware of the primary elections to be conducted by the three political parties and we are set to attend and monitor the exercise,” she said.

