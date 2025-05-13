Anambra Guber: Confusion In PDP Over Nomination Letter To INEC

Share

Confusion has trailed the authorship of the letter submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regarding the nomination of its candidate for the November 8, 2025, Anambra State governorship election.

A national newspaper had reported that the letter was co-signed by the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as the party’s National Secretary. The letter, dated May 7, reportedly accompanied the credentials of Jude Ezenwafor and Francis Okeke as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the PDP, respectively.

“We write to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Ezenwafor Jude C. is the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) gubernatorial candidate for the November 08, 2025, Anambra State Gubernatorial Election, having emerged winner of the Party’s gubernatorial primary in Anambra State monitored by the commission.

“Please be also informed that Hon. Okeke Francis Chukwudi is Ezenwafor Jude’s running mate.

“We hereby forward the credentials/particulars: Forms EC-9, EC-9B, and EC-13B, of both the candidate and running mate,” the newspaper quoted the letter as stating.

However, the PDP, in a swift reaction through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, refuted the report, describing it as false and misleading, and aimed at sowing confusion within the party.

Ologunagba clarified that the official letter sent to INEC was actually co-signed by Damagum and the acting National Secretary, Arc. Setonji Koshoedo, not Senator Anyanwu.

He referenced the official communication to INEC — with reference number PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.1J/25-065, dated May 7, 2025 — which, according to him, bears the correct signatures of Damagum and Koshoedo.

He further explained that, in line with the Supreme Court judgment affirming the supremacy of political parties over internal matters, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), at its 600th meeting, directed the Deputy National Secretary to act as National Secretary pursuant to Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The NWC conveyed this resolution to INEC in another letter, reference PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.IF/25-061, dated May 5, 2025, and signed by Damagum and Koshoedo.

“For clarity, Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution empowers the Deputy National Secretary to act as National Secretary whenever so directed,” Ologunagba stated.

He added that the timestamp on INEC’s nomination portal clearly indicated that the commission received and accepted the nomination documents submitted with the signatures of Damagum and Koshoedo, further confirming the party’s official position.

