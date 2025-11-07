Anambra Guber: CJAN Tasks Corps Members To Vote For Candidate With Welfare

As Anambra State prepares for its November 8 governorship election, the Corpers’ Journey Advocacy Network (CJAN) has urged Nigerian youths, especially members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to support candidates who prioritise affordable housing, job creation, and citizens’ welfare.

CJAN Managing Director, Taiwo Ajayi, made this appeal in a statement he signed and made available to New Telegraph in lieu of the coming election.

Ajayi noted that corps members have long been an integral part of Nigeria’s electoral process, serving as ad-hoc staff and contributing significantly to credible and transparent elections.

He, however, lamented that despite their sacrifices, many still grapple with challenges such as inadequate housing, poor welfare, and limited post-service job opportunities.

“Corps members give their best to Nigeria, especially during elections, often at great personal risk,” Ajayi said.

“Beyond election duty, these young Nigerians deserve leaders who will address their realities, from poor housing conditions to the uncertainty of life after service.”

He added that while corps members are required to remain non-partisan during their official duties, Nigerian youths should use their civic power to vote for candidates who have concrete plans for youth empowerment, job creation, and affordable housing.

“It’s not about politics; it’s about policies that impact young people. Affordable housing, living wages, and post-service employment opportunities must be priorities for anyone seeking power,” Ajayi said.

Ajayi lamented that many corps members struggle to secure safe and affordable accommodation during their service year, especially those posted to urban areas, while others risk insecurity and poor welfare conditions during election assignments.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that about 24,000 ad-hoc staff, mostly corps members, will be deployed across 5,718 polling units for the forthcoming Anambra election.

INEC confirmed that all personnel have been trained and the necessary logistics provided.

INEC National Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ikeagu, also assured that corps members’ welfare and security remain top priorities during the exercise.

Similarly, INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan reaffirmed that all allowances will be paid promptly and that necessary safety measures have been put in place.

Ajayi commended INEC for sustaining its collaboration with the NYSC scheme, describing corps members as “pillars of credible elections and ambassadors of national unity.”

He, however, emphasised that the government and politicians must go beyond election-time appreciation to provide lasting solutions to the problems confronting Nigerian youths.

“Our youth deserve more than temporary recognition during elections. They need long-term policies on affordable housing, living stipends, and employment support after service. Those are the kind of leaders Nigerian youths should support,” Ajayi said.

Ajayi also called on corps members and the youth population to maintain peace before, during, and after the Anambra election, noting that “democracy thrives when young people replace apathy with action and violence with vision.”