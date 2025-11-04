Anambra Guber: Candidates Sign Peace Accord As Amupitan Pledges Credible Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Joash Amupitan, yesterday pledged that Saturday’s Anambra State governorship poll would be “fair, credible, and reflective of the people’s will”. He made the promise while inspecting the Commission’s office in Awka. The professor urged all stakeholders to work towards ensuring the success of the election.

He said: “Our responsibility is to the people of this nation. We are fully prepared to deliver an election that is fair, credible, and reflective of the people’s will.” Amupitan warned against “attempts by vested interests to discredit the process”, stressing that INEC remains focused and undeterred in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

He repeated the pledge to deliver a peaceful and credible election during the signing of the Peace Accord by the parties for the election organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) headed by ex-Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The INEC chief praised the NPC for its “unwavering commitment to fostering peaceful elections”. He added: “After witnessing the success of the Peace Accord at the national level, the NPC graciously agreed, five years ago, to our request to devolve its signing “This became necessary given the tensions and violence that have accompanied some past elections.” Amupitan insisted that the signatures on the document are symbolic and must be backed by genuine action.

He urged the 16 participating parties and their candidates to ensure the message of peace cascades to their supporters at all levels. Amupitan said: “I’m proud to be part of this Peace Accord signing. “I was appointed recently and this is going to be my first assignment and I’m committed to ensuring that this election is fair, credible and free.”

He added: “It is not the signatures on this paper that bring peace; it is the commitment of those involved. “So as you append your signature to this, ensure that the message is cascaded to all your supporters. “By signing the peace accord, you are not only agreeing to this but showing that democracy can only thrive where peace prevails.”

Amupitan promised a significant improvement on Election Day logistics. According to him, 2.8 million eligible voters are expected to decide the winner of the election. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, represented by DIG Benjamin Okolo, promised to ensure maximum secu- rity during the election. He warned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) against any attempt to disrupt the election.