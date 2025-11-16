In this time of technology and social media age, innocent gestures, as simple as a phrase can shoot one into spotlight and make one famous. Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike’s benevolent heart recently fetched her a few more fans and followers after losing at the Anambra State governorship election. Losing an election is never a good thing for any Nigerian politician but rather than head to court like many other sour losers, Ifemeludike decided to do the opposite.

She invited her 292 voters for lunch and hugs. Those two lined sentences are the reason, the actress made headlines 10 times more than when she was heading to the polls. A true Galant way to take defeat instead of sulking at a corner. IfeDike, as she ia fondly called, contested under the African Action Congress (AAC), garnered 292 votes across the state’s 5,718 polling units. The result placed her far behind the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who won a landslide victory with 422,664 votes. Rather than dwell on the defeat, the actress took to social media to celebrate her small but dedicated group of supporters.

In the post via X, the filmmaker expressed her gratitude to her supporters while extending a personal invitation to a lunch, where she said she looks forward to the opportunity to “meet, wine, and hug” them. “Dear 292 Solidarity voters, when can we have lunch, wine and hug? I can’t wait. Thank you. I love you,” the post reads. IfeDike’s political foray was built on a platform of grassroots connection and tangible social interventions.

During her campaign, she highlighted her background as a “female unionist” and her tenure as AAC chairperson, promoting a manifesto that included solar power initiatives, subsidised school fees, and enhanced state security. Beyond politics, Ifemeludike is an established creative force with a career spanning over a decade.

She first gained recognition with her YouTube series Corpers’ Heaven, which was inspired by her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) experience. She has since become known for producing a slate of popular Igbo-language films, including ‘Painful Truth’, ‘Commissioner for Happiness’, ‘Mortuary Gate’, ‘Plantain Girl’ and ‘Made in Heaven’.

The gesture of inviting her 292 voters for lunch and hugs has made her trend across social media channels. If she eventually fulfills the promise of celebrating her voters, that may give her another level of respect and popularity in her community. Perhaps, it may increase her voters in another attempt at the gubernatorial polls or any other political post. Life is all about grabbing opportunities. Only time will tell.