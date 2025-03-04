Anambra Guber: Aspirants Shun PDP Nomination Form

Share

Barely two days to the end of sale of nomination form for the November Anambra State governorship election, no aspirant has obtained the nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party, in the timetable released by the National Organising Secretary (NOS) Capt Umar Bature (rtd), announced the date for sale of expression of interest and nomination forms, to interested aspirants between February 24 and March 5.

The two forms go for N5 million and N35 million respectively. According to the statement, March 7 is the last day for submission of completed nomination form while screening of aspirants is on March 11. PDP fixed April 5 for its governorship primary for the election of its candidate.

A source at the national organising secretary’s office told New Telegraph that no aspirant has obtained the party’s nomination form as at yesterday.

It was gathered that the development might not be unconnected with the crisis over the secretaryship position of the PDP. Two persons, Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday UdeOkoye, are laying claim to the position.

Though the Supreme Court has refused to grant Anyanwu’s appeal for stay of execution of the Court of Appeal judgment that sacked him in December last year and ordered that Ude-Okoye should takeover, a Federal High Court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to accept any letter from PDP except from the embattled National Secretary.

Most of aspirants who obtained the party’s nomination form four years ago, including PDP governorship candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has joined the race for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Supreme Court has fixed March 10 for final resolution of the PDP secretaryship crisis. The source, however, believed there is room for extension for the sale of nomination form, after the resolution of the crisis

