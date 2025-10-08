New Telegraph

October 8, 2025
Anambra Guber: APGA Supporters Woo Non-Indigene To Vote Soludo

Anambra Govt Vows To Hunt Down Cult Killer

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on November 8, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) support group, known as ‘Anambra Patriots for Soludo’, has urged non-indigenes residing in the state to vote for the state governor and the APGA candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The non-indigenes comprised Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, Edo, Igala, Akwa Ibom/Cross River states, and other ethnic groups across Nigeria under the auspices of ‘Association of Non-indigenes in Anambra State’, made the call at a rally held at the International Convention Centre, Awka, on Tuesday.

According to the group, the endorsement is to enable the governor to continue his “all-inclusive government” in Anambra State.

Speaking at the rally, the National Convener of APS, Okey Ezeibe, commended Soludo for the remarkable strides in governance, describing him as a visionary leader whose passion for the development of Anambra State remains unparalleled.

Ezeibe said, “The decision to support the governor’s second-term bid is not only informed by the governor’s commendable achievements for three and a half years in office, but also by the evidence-based socio-economic transformation that has characterised his administration.

“We commend the non-indigenes for their support and equally appeal to them to maintain the endorsement spirit during the voting process.”

 

