Anambra Guber: APGA Carpets Opposition Over Alleged Vote Buying

The controversy over Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo’s promise to reward the highest voting ward with the sum of N5 million is currently unsettling the area as the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA has described the opposition as missing the real intent of the rewards.

Soludo had in a rally at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area promised cash rewards for the electoral ward that scores the highest number of votes in the November 8th gubernatorial election which his traducers see as an act of vote buying.

National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, in a statement dismissed the claims of the opposition contending that the essence of this promise was to encourage healthy competition among the 362 wards in the state, adding that despite the over 2.7 million registered voters, only ten percent of the voters would decide the fate of elections in the area.

He said: “First is to defray this corky story as some piece of misinformation. “If you take a close look at elections in Anambra over the years, you would notice a high level of voter apathy. For instance, in 2021 Anambra had 2.7million registered voters.”