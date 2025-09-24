Anambra Guber: APC Sets Up 290-Man Campaign Council

Less than two months to the conduct of the gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared a full-scale war, saying what happened during the last Senatorial and House of Assembly by-elections would not happen again.

In the said election, the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) swept the polls, a development that the APC described as full of irregularities and thuggery.

However, the full-scale war was declared during the inauguration of a 290-man Campaign Council at the party office in Awka.

According to the Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, the incidents and lawlessness that played out during the last by-elections would not happen again, adding that the party’s Campaign Council is battle-ready to deliver the party and fight against any attempt at sabotaging the process by the ruling APGA.

“We had to start from bottom to top, and that is from the polling units, and elections are only won at the polling units level and not at the state level and all these while we have been working very, very hard to ensure that out of 5,720 polling booths in Anambra state, we have presence at each and every one of them ”

“That is exactly what we have been for the past three months, and by the special grace of God, today we can beat our chest to say that we have gone far”

“Secondly, immediately after the Senatorial by-election of Anambra South, we were disappointed that it was a lesson to all of us. We learnt our lessons from that election, and we want to say today that it will never happen again”

“That was why we had a delay in the setting up of our Campaign Council, and today we have been able to cross the Ts and dot the Is in the areas that we were lacking, and we are now good to go for the November 8th gubernatorial election”

Dismissing the viral video about the N10 Billion saga, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, described it as untrue, adding that he cannot owe such money when he has several billions.

He noted that it was a calculated attempt by his traducers to paint him black in the name of winning the election.

“I have come to tell you that our move to the Government House Awka is possible”

“What we are aiming for would surely come to pass, and we cannot win the governorship election without working hard for it and from what we have seen so far, it shows that we are working hard ”

“From the number of people joining us, you can agree with me that they are visionaries and we are going to make a difference in this coming election”

“Faith without works is dead, and God has made a promise land for the people of Israel, but they also worked for it, and there were obstacles during the journey, but God delivered them, and that is what the APC would see, and at the end we shall surely get to the promise land,” he noted.

Gubernatorial running mate of the party, Senator Uche Ekwunife, observed that the tentacles of the party have continued to spread with the joining of four members of the state House of Assembly, as it has never happened before.

“Today, APC has four sitting state Assembly members for the first time in the history of Anambra state. It is not a small joke because it is a great achievement for the party since its inception in Anambra state”

“We thank you, the lawmakers, for joining the moving train, and we are gathered here not just as a political party but as people of Anambra state who want to bring the best development to Anambra state”

“We have gathered because we have the best intentions to move Anambra state forward”

“Anambra state deserves this change, and if you don’t compare and you do not compare, then you will not know the difference”, she said.

Inaugurating the members of the Campaign Council, the National Vice Chairman South East of the APC, Dr Ijeoma Anodiafu, announced that all the APC Governors, as well as President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, are in full support of the Ukachukwu/ Ekwunife ticket, adding that the party needs Anambra state more than ever.

He urged party members and members of the Campaign Council to remain focused as the Presidency is with them.