Anambra Guber: APC Candidate Meets APPAS Leaders

All Progressive Congress Governorship Candidate, APC, Prince Dr Nicholas Ukachukwu, has met with the Association of Past President-General of Anambra State, (APPAS).

The meeting was on September 24 at Amawbia Town Hall, Awka-South LGA, Anambra, the presence of past Presidents-General cutting-across the 179 Towns in Anambra State in attendance with some Communities/Town having up to Five Former PG’s as members of the Association.

While speaking, the Association President Mazi Omeife Omeife, (MbuzeMbaukwu), who also was the former President-General of Mbaukwu Development Union, thanked Ikukuoma for honouring their invitation and equally on behalf of the the association showed solidarity by wishing him well toward his Gubernatorial Project.