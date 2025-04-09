Anambra Guber: APC Can Only Lose On Arrangement – Enuku

Share

The Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South, Emma Enuku, said on Wednesday that the party can only lose the Anambra State governorship election, scheduled for November, due to “arrangement.”

Enuku, who applauded the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, for winning every election since his appointment, said that the upcoming election would not be an exception.

He emphasized that the governorship election in Anambra State was already secured with the emergence of Nicholas Ukachukwu as the party’s candidate.

Ukachukwu defeated other gubernatorial aspirants in the primary held on Saturday, which was surrounded by controversy, securing 1,455 votes.

Speaking at the event, Enuku remarked, “Our national chairman has never lost any election since he came on board. He can only lose an election through arrangements.”

It is worth noting that the APC National Chairman had previously warned Anambra APC members during a stakeholders’ meeting that it would be difficult to defeat an incumbent governor.

There are also claims that the Presidency is comfortable working with Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo to secure his second-term election.

In a speech delivered by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, after the party issued the Certificate of Return to Nicholas Ukachukwu, he said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, considered and approved the report of the Party’s Anambra State Governorship Primary Election.

“The Primary Election Committee, led by the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency Bassey Otu, in its report, declared Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu the winner of the election with 1,455 votes.”

At Wednesday’s NWC meeting, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, thanked the Governor Bassey Otu-led Primary Election Committee for conducting a fair, credible, and transparent election.

“Presenting the APC Certificate of Return to Nicholas Ukachukwu, Ganduje urged all stakeholders, particularly the other aspirants and their supporters, to work for the party’s victory in the November 8, 2025 Anambra State gubernatorial election.”

Ukachukwu, addressing the claim that the Presidency is backing Soludo, clarified that President Tinubu could not support someone like Soludo while also supporting another candidate.

“This is the time for APC to take over Anambra State,” he remarked.

