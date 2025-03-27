Anambra Guber And Ukachukwu’s Quest For APC Ticket

Share

As the off-cycle gubernatorial election in Anambra State inches closer and individuals make frantic efforts to declare interests under various political parties, it is also essential that Anambrians should also shine their eyes as it were, to be able to enthrone someone with the highest degree of integrity, a visionary leader, a person of leadership excellence and someone who has grip of the dreams and aspirations of the state.

Anambra State has seen a lot of unfulfilled promises, including but not restricted to the very recent one code named ‘African Dubai Taiwan,’ and of course, it will be a doom for the commercial and industrial hub of the nation to re-embroil itself in retrogression in all developmental indices due to avoidable mistake of choosing the wrong candidate.

Ideally, the state needs a man or woman whose words are like the words of the holy book, a fellow who sees black and calls it black and white, white, a promise keeper.

Anambra State has seen those who attached prefixes of academic credentials to their names as if such is the only prerequisite for leadership, but end up hoodwink the entire state. Indeed, evidence abound as testament that there is more to leadership of a state as highly advanced as Anambra State than those academic prefixes.

Anambrians have also evaluated the capacities of the various political parties under which the state has been governed. Many of these parties ran Anambra as a captured state or as a property to be bought and sold at their whims and caprices without paying attention to the social contract between those who rule and the led.

Security of lives and property are now left in the hands of non-state actors and people in the state can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed; roads, water, electricity, hospitals, education, environment are left to rot, as the entire urban cities smell with refuse at every nook and cranny.

No wonder the news of the declaration of interest for the governorship position of Anambra State by Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has not only elicited infinite jubilation and wide spread acceptability by the people of the state, it has also, of course, engendered hope that Anambra State will rise again.

The Osumenyi born business mogul and philanthropist is a man of impeccable character, for apart from a thriving business empire, he is a politician of great reputation.

His path from grassroots politics to national prominence has positioned him as a serious contender for the office of governor, Anambra State come 2025. The growing momentum behind Ukachukwu’s candidacy reflects a broader desire for change in Anambra’s political landscape.

His campaign has successfully positioned him as a bridge between the old and new political orders – experienced enough to navigate governmental complexities yet fresh enough to represent change. Governance is not all about academics, it is about practical.

Whatever Soludo has achieved, Ukachukwu will do much more. And his approach to security in Anambra State will be the best of its kind but he can’t introduce it without being at the helm of affairs. Even the issue road construction; he is coming with a lot of difference. And it applies to other sectors that determine the indices for governance.

With background in Business Administration, the education he received has helped him with the knowledge and tools to navigate the intricacies of Nigerian business environments, especially in the exceedingly competitive real estate and oil sectors. Ukachukwu’s companies are said to have created numerous job opportunities across the country, contributing to economic growth and development, particularly in southeastern Nigeria.

Ukachukwu’s political career is said to have begun in the late 1990s when he recognized the need to extend his influence beyond business and into the realm of public service. His entry into politics was largely driven by a desire to effect change in his home state of Anambra and improve the living conditions of the people.

In 1999, he contested for and won a seat in the Nigerian House of Representatives, representing the Orumba North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). As a member of the House of Representatives, he was vocal on issues relating to youth empowerment, rural development, and infrastructure.

He used his legislative platform to advocate the improvement of educational facilities and road infrastructure in his constituency. Apart from his electoral pursuits, Ukachukwu has played a significant role in national politics. As a member of the APC, he has been involved in shaping the party’s policies, particularly concerning the southeast region.

He has used his platform to advocate for better representation of south eastern Nigeria in national governance and to push for federal projects that would benefit his region. His influence within the APC has made him one of the party’s key figures in Anambra State.

Ukachukwu’s wealth and business success have allowed him to give back to his community through various philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in numerous charitable activities, ranging from sponsoring educational scholarships to providing healthcare services in underserved areas of Anambra State.

Ukachukwu’s philanthropy is driven by a deep commitment to improving the lives of the less fortunate, particularly in rural areas where access to basic services is limited. Ukachukwu’s legacy is one of determination, resilience, and service.

From humble beginnings in Nnewi to becoming a successful businessman and influential politician, his story serves as an inspiration to many. His contributions to Nigeria’s real estate and oil industries, coupled with his persistent political career, have positioned him as a significant figure in southeastern Nigeria’s development.

As the man with the best political structure in Anambra State under the aegis of Ikukuoma Solidarity, Ukachukwu’s entrance into the Anambra governorship race marks a significant shift in Anambra State 2025 political landscape.

