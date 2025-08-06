Anambra Guber: Agency Insists On N50m Campaign Permit Fee

The Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) has reiterated its stance on political campaign regulations ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

Addressing a press conference in Awka, the agency restated the mandatory N50 million campaign permit fee and emphasized its commitment to enforcing compliance among all political parties. Managing Director Odili Ujubuonu said five out of the 16 par-ties for the election had fully complied with the campaign guidelines and have obtained valid permits to advertise using billboards, banners, branded vehicles, and other outdoor media:

He named the parties as Young Progressives Party (YPP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP), Action Alliance (AA) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). According to the agency, the parties now enjoy unrestricted access to all approved outdoor campaign platforms across the state. Meanwhile, ANSAA has reported the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the police for violating the Out-Of-Home campaign guidelines.