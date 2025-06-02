Anambra Guber: ADC Demands Transparency During Poll

Share

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has emphasized the need for a free, fair, and transparent governorship election in Anambra State come November, warning against any form of electoral manipulation or monetary policy politicisation.

Speaking during the presentation of the party’s flag and certificate of return to its governorship candidate, Mr. John Chuma Nwosu, on Monday in Abuja, ADC National Chairman, Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, urged President Bola Tinubu to uphold democratic values and ensure credible elections.

“All the elections conducted under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, including the one that brought him to office, were flawed,” Nwosu said. “We demand that all future elections must be free and fair. Allow the people’s votes to count; if this happens, Nigeria’s democracy will be on the path to recovery. We want to see real democracy take place.”

Dr. Nwosu appealed directly to President Tinubu:

“I want to appeal to Mr. President: please, let’s change the narrative that the APC has consistently created. With elections coming up soon — especially the Anambra governorship election — Mr. President, please allow free and fair elections.

“Some of these young men are ready to contest; allow them a level playing field and let them experience the freedom, ethos, and tenets of true democracy.”

In addition to the electoral concerns, the ADC Chairman strongly criticized the alleged politicisation of Nigeria’s monetary policy, calling for the independence of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Manipulating our monetary policy for political gains is completely destroying the tenets of democracy,” he said. “As members of the ADC, we are appealing to the president to allow the Central Bank to operate independently. You can play politics elsewhere, but leave the CBN alone; let the figures speak for themselves. That’s the only way our economic recovery can be real and sustainable.”

Nwosu also decried the worsening poverty rate in the country, stating that over 75 percent of Nigerians now live in poverty.

In his remarks, the ADC governorship candidate for Anambra, Mr. Chuma Nwosu, reaffirmed his commitment to building a people-focused government anchored on transparency, accountability, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

“Now is the time to come together for the good of all, most especially for the good of Ndi Anambra. Today, the people of Anambra State have a credible alternative to the incumbent,” he said.

